Morgan Stanley Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $111.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Wix.com stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 13,352.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after acquiring an additional 853,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

