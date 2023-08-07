Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. 58.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $94.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. Wix.com has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Wix.com by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

