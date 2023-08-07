Contrasting Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shinhan Financial Group and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Shinhan Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.31, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $18.75 billion 0.75 $3.25 billion $6.53 4.14 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 17.86% 9.18% 0.70% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture capital, non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. It also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; custodial; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, eStatements, and mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.