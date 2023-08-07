Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) & Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Financial Analysis

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allkem and Air China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allkem 1 4 1 0 2.00 Air China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allkem $769.82 million N/A $305.67 million N/A N/A Air China $8.36 billion 1.51 -$5.74 billion ($6.86) -2.27

This table compares Allkem and Air China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allkem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air China.

Volatility & Risk

Allkem has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allkem and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allkem N/A N/A N/A Air China -40.81% -98.73% -9.07%

Summary

Allkem beats Air China on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

