Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) & Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Head to Head Review

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Indutrade AB (publ) and Watsco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indutrade AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Watsco 1 4 3 0 2.25

Watsco has a consensus target price of $358.44, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. Given Watsco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Watsco is more favorable than Indutrade AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Watsco $7.27 billion 1.93 $601.17 million $14.83 24.26

This table compares Indutrade AB (publ) and Watsco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than Indutrade AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Indutrade AB (publ) and Watsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Watsco 8.06% 22.94% 14.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Watsco shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Watsco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Watsco beats Indutrade AB (publ) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indutrade AB (publ)

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through eight segments: Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK. The company also provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services. In addition, it provides valves, hydraulic and industrial equipment, measurement technology, construction materials, filters, pipes and pipe systems, auto repair, tools and transmission, industrial springs, water and wastewater, lighting, chemical technology, fasteners, electronics, vehicles, energy, springs, piston rings, press work, and valve channels. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Kista, Sweden.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. It also offers parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. It operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, as well as exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

