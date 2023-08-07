Financial Contrast: Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) versus Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) and Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Kingspan Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises $1.44 billion 0.76 $104.11 million $4.71 10.50 Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 145.91

Apogee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Kingspan Group. Apogee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

88.5% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Kingspan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Apogee Enterprises and Kingspan Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kingspan Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. Kingspan Group has a consensus target price of $45.90, suggesting a potential downside of 44.56%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than Kingspan Group.

Dividends

Apogee Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kingspan Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Apogee Enterprises pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingspan Group pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Kingspan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises 7.26% 23.39% 9.73% Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apogee Enterprises beats Kingspan Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors. The Architectural Glass segment provides a range of high-performance glass products for use in in windows, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems. The Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. The LSO segment manufactures high-performance glazing products for the custom framing, fine art, and engineered optics markets. The company's products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office buildings, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings comprising education facilities, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to glazing subcontractors and general contractors; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, as well as independent distributors to museums, galleries, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light + Air segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities. The Water + Energy segment provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

