Head-To-Head Analysis: Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) vs. NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Thermon Group and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group 8.42% 14.14% 8.87% NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thermon Group and NET Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

NET Power has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.61%. Given NET Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than Thermon Group.

This table compares Thermon Group and NET Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group $440.59 million 1.98 $33.67 million $1.13 22.89 NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than NET Power.

Volatility and Risk

Thermon Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Thermon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Thermon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thermon Group beats NET Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services. The company also offers controls, monitoring, and software systems for the control and management of a heat trace system; environmental heating solutions under the Ruffneck, Norsemen, and Catadyne brands; process heating solutions under the Caloritech brand name; filtration solutions under the 3L Filters brand; and rail and transit solutions under the Hellfire, Velocity, ArcticSense, and other brand names. In addition, it provides transportation heating products, including track and switch heaters, accessories, control panels, rail heaters, gas blower accessories, and air curtains; track and switch heater, gas blower accessories; transit heaters; and velocity heat. Further, the company offers temporary power solutions; heating systems, such as engineered electric heat, explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, heaters for harshest environments, methane abatement, and engineered filtration system; electrically, steam, and fluid heated tubing bundles; and pre-insulated tubing and system accessories tubing bundles. The company serves chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, rail and transit, commercial, energy transition/decarbonization, mining and mineral processing, maritime/shipbuilding, semiconductors, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, data centers, and renewables industries through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

