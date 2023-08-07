Tricon Residential (TCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Tricon Residential to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. On average, analysts expect Tricon Residential to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.21. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

