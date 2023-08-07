ThredUp (TDUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. ThredUp has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $75.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $3.30 on Monday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 49,999 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $129,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 35,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $86,513.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $129,997.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,985 shares of company stock valued at $876,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 109.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

