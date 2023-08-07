Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,090.91%.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

