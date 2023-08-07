Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Squarespace to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $31.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQSP. B. Riley began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,312 shares of company stock worth $9,029,230. 47.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

