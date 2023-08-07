National Health Investors (NHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
National Health Investors Stock Performance
NYSE NHI opened at $54.65 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.89.
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.08%.
Institutional Trading of National Health Investors
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
