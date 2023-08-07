Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $173.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novanta has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average is $163.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOVT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.