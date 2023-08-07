Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

