Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $106.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,809,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 816.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

