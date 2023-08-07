FutureFuel (FF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

NYSE:FF opened at $9.92 on Monday. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FutureFuel by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

