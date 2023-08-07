Matterport (MTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $937.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.55. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Matterport

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 176,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,573 shares of company stock worth $1,947,164. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,154,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 105,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matterport by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 175,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Matterport by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 412,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.