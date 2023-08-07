Matterport (MTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $937.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.55. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 176,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,573 shares of company stock worth $1,947,164. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,154,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 105,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matterport by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 175,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Matterport by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 412,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Earnings History for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

