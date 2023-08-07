iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IPW opened at $0.81 on Friday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.85.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

