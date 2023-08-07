Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

