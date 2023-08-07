StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of AMPE opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.