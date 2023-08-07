Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Trading Down 0.3 %

CCF opened at $125.82 on Friday. Chase has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $135.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chase by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

