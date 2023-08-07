BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$64.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
BCE Trading Up 1.4 %
TSE:BCE opened at C$56.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.40 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.18.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.72%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.