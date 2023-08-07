BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$64.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

BCE Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:BCE opened at C$56.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.40 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.18.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2180822 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.72%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

