Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $25.89

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

