Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.87. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $39.54.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

About Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $26,599,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 447,432.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 604,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 604,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 521,220 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 402.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.