Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
NASDAQ CHEF opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.87. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $39.54.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
