StockNews.com Downgrades EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Sell

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

EMCORE Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EMCORE

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,199,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,594 shares of company stock valued at $527,268. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EMCORE by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EMCORE by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

