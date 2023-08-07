Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

DGLY stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

