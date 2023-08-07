Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at $270,063.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.