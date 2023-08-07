Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

