Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
RAVE opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.