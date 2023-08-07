Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Stock Performance

Shares of ESCA opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. Escalade has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.