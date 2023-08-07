Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 108.5 %

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

