Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q1 guidance at $(1.05)-$(0.95) EPS and its FY24 guidance at $(3.05)-$(2.80) EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $142.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

