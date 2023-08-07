Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

