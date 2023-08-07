Vroom (VRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRM opened at $2.06 on Monday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

