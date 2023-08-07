Tricon Residential (TCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Tricon Residential to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 75.29% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.18. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$9.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

