Arhaus (ARHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Arhaus to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.35 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 86.28%. On average, analysts expect Arhaus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $5,976,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $4,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 298,617 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARHS. TheStreet raised Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

