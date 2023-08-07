Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Luminar Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LAZR opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,583,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,583,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,156.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.