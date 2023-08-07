Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.08-$0.08 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.08)-$0.08 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICHR stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.98. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

