OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 650,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

