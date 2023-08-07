Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OBDC stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.92. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.25 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

