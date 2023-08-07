Organogenesis (ORGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect Organogenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $507.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.45. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORGO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Organogenesis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Organogenesis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 70,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

