Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (SPGC) Announces August 15th IPO

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (SPGC) is planning to raise $14 million in an IPO on Tuesday, August 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. generated $190,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $3.5 million. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. has a market cap of $88.1 million.

The Benchmark Company served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. We intend to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. We anticipate expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance our growth. Our future expansions may include broadening our offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to our premium brand. We design our golf products to fit golfers of all skill levels, amateur and professional, and our products are designed with the goal of conforming to the Rules of Golf as published by the United States Golf Association (â€?USGAâ€?) and the ruling authority (â€?The R&Aâ€?). Our putting instruments are generally made of steel, aluminum, titanium alloys, carbon fiber, tungsten, and various other materials, including our patented magnesium face plate technologies. All of our products are currently sold under the SPG brand, but we intend to private label and sell certain components to interested third parties. Our shaft and putter technology has been shown by The Golf Lab, a Canadian golf research and education provider, to improve playersâ€™ ability to make putts, feel of the putter head, stroke, face angle at impact, and consistency for distance control. Our management believes that our proprietary shaft designs can enhance the performance of playersâ€™ putters as well as drivers and other golf clubs. Further, our management believes that these innovative designs, along with our proprietary manufacturing techniques, create performance improvements over traditional golf shafts. Our products are sold in the Americas, Asia, Latin America and Europe through multiple channels including wholesale, retail and online through our websites. The golf industry overall has benefitted from exceptionally strong growth and positive market trends since the middle of 2020, as Golf Datatech reported in â€?2021 National Golf Rounds Playedâ€?. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and its impact on the economy initially harmed businesses in the golf industry, as with businesses in most other industries. However, participation in golf underwent a resurgence due to the ability of people to play the game and interact while remaining socially distant in a safe, outdoor setting. Research by the National Golf Foundation (â€?NGFâ€?) published in January 2022 shows overall golf participation increased by 600,000 to 37.5 MM in 2021 with growth split evenly between on-and off-course. As such, our industry began to experience significant growth in sales. Well-established companies were able to capitalize quickly on the renewed interest in the sport, while newer companies such as ours struggled with supply chain problems that were beyond our control. When the US Government blocked all imports from Myanmar, our source for carbon fiber shafts was instantly eliminated. With no supplier for shafts, our ability to deliver product and grow channels of distribution was materially impacted. However, our management adapted and within 12 months overcame this issue by opening our own carbon fiber shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. Further we have added additional suppliers for putter heads located in the US to help mitigate the risk of a repeat event. With these changes now implemented we believe we are positioned to rapidly grow. **Note: Revenue (net sales) and net loss figures are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2022, according to the prospectus.Â (Note: Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. cut the size of its IPO to 3.0 million shares – down from 4.44 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $13.5 million, according to an S-1/A filing dated April 20, 2023. Background: Sacks Parente Golf filed an S-1/A dated Jan. 10, 2023, in which it disclosed the number of shares it will offer in its IPO – 4.44 million shares (4,444,444 million shares) – at the previously disclosed price range of $4.00 to $5.00 –Â to raise $20.0 million. Sacks Parente Golf filed an S-1/A dated March 22, 2023, in which it updated its financial statements to include results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. filed its S-1 on Aug. 5, 2022.)Â (**Note:Â On the effective date of this offering, our Board of Directors and stockholders have approved resolutions authorizing a forward stock split of the outstanding shares of our common stock on the basis of 1.3333 shares for every one share of common stock.) Â “.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 7 employees. The company is located at 551 Calle San Pablo Camarillo, CA 93012 and can be reached via phone at 833-776-6659 or on the web at https://www.sacksparentegolf.com/.

