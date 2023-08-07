Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $131.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 45,759 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

