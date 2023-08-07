Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target at $36.56

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

