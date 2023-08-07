SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 1,030.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.50 ($13.23).

Several research firms have recently commented on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 104,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.77) per share, with a total value of £795,351.54 ($1,021,121.50). 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 746.40 ($9.58) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 757.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 787.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,687.50%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

