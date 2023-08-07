Brokerages Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Target Price at $364.00

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $364.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 56.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Trading Down 1.3 %

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

