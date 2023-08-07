Brokerages Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT at $65.20

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,974 shares of company stock worth $5,767,471. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.