Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.77 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,023.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 645,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

