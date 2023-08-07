Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price at $53.40

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $681,027. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,483,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,992,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.