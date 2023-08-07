Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price at $182.67

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 45.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.12.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

