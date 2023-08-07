Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price at $182.67

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.67.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SPS Commerce stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.12.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
