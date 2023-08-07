Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $83.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PATK opened at $85.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $18,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

